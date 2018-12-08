Al Sharpton‘s eldest child, Dominique Sharpton, scored a $95,000 settlement from the city of New York over a sprained ankle she suffered in 2015, claiming she permanently injured her ankle after she fell on a Manhattan street reports the NYPost.

The 32-year-old Brooklyn resident was later heavily criticized after posting snaps of herself on social media dancing, wearing high heels, and climbing a mountain in Bali. It took nearly four years, but defense attorneys finally “determined that settling this case was in the best interest of the city,” said a spokesman for the city Law Department.

The case was settled after the city admitted to being aware of the cracked pavement in the crosswalk at Broadway and Broome Street but made no effort to fix it.

Sharpton sued the city in April 2015 for $5 million after she claimed to have “severely” injured her right leg on the pavement. Her lawyer, John Elefterakis, said the “case was always about fair compensation for Ms. Sharpton’s ankle injury, which we contend was a result of the city’s negligence.”

“Despite unfair treatment in the press, this settlement reflects the reasonableness of Ms. Sharpton, who was willing to settle her meritorious claim for a fair amount based on all factors,” he said.

As reported by the New York Post, the payout surprised legal experts like Manhattan litigator Elizabeth Eilender, who said: “That sounds like a very generous settlement under the circumstances.”

And a longtime personal-injury attorney who asked not to be identified noted: “For a sprained ankle they paid $95,000? Sounds like a f- -king de Blasio administration settlement to me. It’s really worth about half that, not even, maybe $25,000 or $35,000.”

Back in a 2014 interview, Sharpton acknowledged that she was ‘born into’ activism but she also shared her Hollywood dreams. She caught the acting bug after delivering a few lines in the 2009 movie Duplicity.