With his career in jeopardy because of an alleged act of violence against a woman, sources tell Yahoo! Sports that running back Kareem Hunt has entered alcohol and anger management counseling.

Following the release of a video that shows him assaulting a woman at a Cleveland hotel, Hunt was cut from the Kansas City Chiefs. It is being reported that though Hunt still pays dues to NFLPA, his former team isn’t obligated to help, but he was able to seek treatment through the NFL Players Association.

Complex reports that Hunt is also accused of assaulting a man while visiting an Ohio resort over the summer, and he was allegedly part of a rowdy group that attacked a man at a Kansas City nightclub in January.

—Chicago man identified as a person of interest in ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ shooting threat—