With his career in jeopardy because of an alleged act of violence against a woman, sources tell Yahoo! Sports that running back Kareem Hunt has entered alcohol and anger management counseling.
Following the release of a video that shows him assaulting a woman at a Cleveland hotel, Hunt was cut from the Kansas City Chiefs. It is being reported that though Hunt still pays dues to NFLPA, his former team isn’t obligated to help, but he was able to seek treatment through the NFL Players Association.
Complex reports that Hunt is also accused of assaulting a man while visiting an Ohio resort over the summer, and he was allegedly part of a rowdy group that attacked a man at a Kansas City nightclub in January.
—Chicago man identified as a person of interest in ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ shooting threat—
“I’m asking for forgiveness and I definitely believe I deserve forgiveness,” Hunt told ESPN following the release of the hotel video showing his physical altercation with Abby Ottinger, a 19-year-old Kent State student, early on the morning of Feb. 10. “Everything is really happening fast right now and I just want everybody to forgive me. I know it’s going to be hard. I made a bad choice and I’m not going to let this bring me down.”
The details of what transpired in that hotel between the former NFLer and Ottinger remained largely unknown until Nov. 30, when TMZ published a portion of the video showing the young woman being knocked down in a hallway and kicked by Hunt.
—Singer Jacques makes it rain on his momma on her wedding day—
He revealed during his exclusive ESPN interview that he would seek counseling “to make sure nothing like this happens again.”
Meanwhile, an ESPN report confirms that Hunt’s accuser called him a n*gger and struck him during the altercation. The incident popped off when Hunt became concerned that Ottinger and her friend, Dominique Hamilton, were underage drinking.