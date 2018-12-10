Singer Jacquees showed the world that his momma is truly his favorite girl, the Daily Mail reports.

In an Instagram post liked more than 300,000 times, the singer dumped bands of bills totaling $100,000 on the ballroom floor at his mother Rosie Broadnax’s wedding at the ritzy Chateau Elan, an upscale winery, and resort in Braselton, Georgia.

The 24-year-old born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, took the mic and gave a heartfelt speech professing his love for his momma and his plan to be her keeper, ensuring that she be financially “set” at this new phase in her life.

Cash poured out from a designer Louis Vuitton duffel bag from the Cash Money Records star as the crowd went wild in celebration.

“Just gave my mama 100k for he wedding gift,” he writes on Instagram. “Ion give a f–k what a n—a got to say bout me in da streets !!! LOVE YOU MAMA !!!”

Jacquees hugged his mother tight before advising, “do something for yourself.” He embraced the groom, his new daddy, Bobby Thompson too.

Michelle Williams calls it splits

Well, unfortunately, former Destiny Child singer Williams isn’t so lucky and won’t be headed down the aisle with her ex Chad Johnson after all.

Williams took to her Instagram story to reveal that things had ended with her fiancée. She also dropped a new single, titled “Fearless” today.

“I still remain fearless,” she wrote. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS”

The couple has been on rocky terms since they got engaged back in April after meeting Johnson in 2017 at a spiritual retreat.

Williams actually dumped Johnson twice before as she battled mental health issues earlier this year.