Nia Long and Corinne Foxx have signed on for leading roles in Entertainment Studios‘ 47 Meters Down sequel, titled, 47 Meters Down – Uncaged.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shark survival thriller is set for a June 2019 domestic release. Long and Fox join a cast that includes John Corbett, Sophie Nelisse, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos and Khylin Rhambo. The sequel started production this week in the Dominican Republic. Johannes Roberts was previously announced to return to write and direct.

The sequel is taking the storyline from Mexico to Brazil and follows a group of girls looking for adventure in Recife. The girls decide that they want to do something a little off the beaten path and are told about hidden underwater ruins, but soon find out that they are not alone.

U.K. banner Fyzz Facility will again produce and finance the project. Altitude Film Sales is repping sales for the sequel, the report states.

“We are so pleased by the huge success of 47 Meters Down; it totally exceeded all expectations,” said James Harris of The Fyzz Facility. “48 Meters Down will take the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level.”

Added Altitude’s Mike Runagall: “47 Meters Down has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our friends at The Fyzz for the sequel, which will ratchet up the thrills and spills to a whole new level.”

“The sequel 47 Meters Down – Uncaged is well positioned to be a big summer event movie,” said Byron Allen, founder and chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios, in a statement.

The original 47 Meters Down starred Mandy Moore and Claire Holt and grossed over $58 million worldwide.