An old clip of Oprah Winfrey‘s hilarious reaction to eating a white woman’s bland chicken has been unearthed right on time for the holiday season — ‘cause some folks need a reminder that condiments and spices are your friends.

As reported by The Root, in 2006, Anna Ginsberg won $1 million on the Pillsbury Bake-Off with her Chicken and Spinach Stuffing.

“This recipe came to me like a lightning bolt out of the blue,” said Ginsberg. “I think it is a great way to enjoy well-known comfort foods with a unique and interesting twist.”

According to the press release, “The contest judges consisted of a panel of nine food experts” who “evaluated the entries on taste, appearance, consumer appeal and creativity.”

But when the queen of all media sampled a bite during Ginsberg‘s visit on her daytime talk show, Winfrey’s taste buds immediately rejected the award-winning recipe.

“Did we add salt and pepper?” she asks Ginsberg. “I think we need salt and pepper.”

“No, there’s no salt and pepper in it,” the amateur chef replies, “But you can add it yourself.”

Twitter decided to revisit the studio-kitchen nightmare and below are some of the reactions. Black folks seem to agree that Winfrey’s reaction to the soulless dish is “all of us”.

“Shaded by Oprah on national television? This is a villain’s origin story,” wrote StacksOfFacts.

Spencer Althouse kicked off a lengthy conversation under his comments section when shared the clip and said:: “ I often think about the time Oprah did a cooking segment with a woman whose chicken recipe won $1 million, and Oprah’s jaw dropped when she tasted it and realized the lady didn’t even add seasoning”

J. Matthew Smith‏ noted: “She goes on to steal seasonings from black cookouts nationwide before calling police on her victims for not having a permit.”

User Trin‏ added: “Invaded like 80% of the world for spices and now don’t even use them in the food.”

And Kwame Mofokeng‏ joked that Ginsberg is “a Republican now”.

