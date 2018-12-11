Who says, kids, these days don’t respect their elders? Well, a 13-year-old Brooklyn youth is being praised for having a big heart after he was caught in the act of helping an elderly neighbor who he saw walking in the rain, Yahoo reports.

It was a kind gesture that took his mother Lizz Ingram by surprise because her son Jordan Glover-Ingram raced out of the house unexpectedly leaving her to chase after him to find out why.

Ingram, a single mother who also goes by ShowBiz Lizz, that she was in the middle of getting dinner ready when Jordan dashed down the stairs and ran out of the house with an umbrella in hand. She had her cell phone in hand and recorded the kindness she saw taking place.

“My kids don’t leave the house without permission,” Ingram said.

“I ran down the stairs and I was gonna say, ‘Wait a minute, where are you going?’ And I saw that he had the umbrella, and he held it over Mr. Robinson’s head.”

Robinson had a cane in hand and other belongings as he hobbled and tried to make it in his home. Ingram posted the video on Facebook a few days later on Facebook and never expected it to go viral and rack up millions of views and thousands of positive comments about her son’s kind act.

Ingram is proud of her son and explained that his desire to do good is something that she has always tried to instill in him.

“It made me proud because society sometimes doesn’t see our young black men in this light.”

“The notion that we are supposed to be courteous at all times comes from my upbringing,” Ingram explains.

“You never know what people are able and unable to do. You never know anybody’s circumstances when you walk into their homes. You have to do things like this; it’s courteous,” Ingram said her grandmother would say.

Ingram hopes the message of doing good will be a lasting one for her son.

“I try to distract them from looking at the news because some of it is not good news,” Ingram explains. “I say, ‘We can make our own good news,’ you know? You could do good things, just keep doing good things. That’s all, just be kind.”

