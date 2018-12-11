By age one, many toddlers have learned enough to begin chanting the ABC song, but at what point does a parent teach their kid to be racist?

That’s the pressing question of the day after a video surfaced online by Twitter user @RichieBrave showing a little white girl and her mom debating about who stole cakes from their home. Sadly, somehow, the little girl already knew how to discriminate against Black people when her mom asked her about who stole her yummy treats.

The girl didn’t answer by saying maybe Santa snuck into the house early and ate a few or even answer saying perhaps the Cookie Monster might have taken a left turn and strolled off Sesame Street to her house to eat some cakes instead of cookies.

Instead, the girl had a clear answer about who the suspect was.

“So someone broke into our home and ate Mr. Kiplings angle slices,” the mom said. “Didn’t take the TV, didn’t take the jewelry, they take the cakes.”

“And it was a Black man,” the little girl chimed in as the mother laughed hysterically.

Mate….. look at what my friend just showed me on instagram… watch until the end… I’m speechless. pic.twitter.com/nevV3Ibox2 — 𝘙𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦 𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚 🇬🇾🇲🇲🇮🇳 (@RichieBrave) December 11, 2018

Just wow.

Of course, Twitter pointed out the obvious that learned behavior comes from home.

Ain’t funny or cute. Shows what type of parents she has. — Emily Jill (@emilyjill04) December 11, 2018

Kids can catch hands too. pic.twitter.com/X3sFOZBrVg — Sam Hey (@icountmyseeds) December 11, 2018

I wonder where she got that from pic.twitter.com/of1l88oe4j — Miya♡ (@kingxqueens) December 11, 2018

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Jordan Glover-Ingram gives us hope for the future generation after his act of kindness helping an elderly neighbor went viral.

Jordan’s mom Lizz Ingram, a single mother who also goes by ShowBiz Lizz, was caught by surprise when she was in the middle of getting dinner ready and saw her son dash down the stairs and ran out of the house with an umbrella in hand. She had her cell phone in hand and recorded the kindness she saw taking place.

“My kids don’t leave the house without permission,” Ingram said.

“I ran down the stairs and I was gonna say, ‘Wait a minute, where are you going?’ And I see that he had the umbrella, and he held it over Mr. Robinson’s head.”

Robinson had a cane in hand and other belongings as he hobbled and tried to make it in his home. Ingram posted the video on Facebook a few days later on Facebook and never expected it to go viral and rack up millions of views and thousands of positive comments about her son’s kind act.

Ingram is proud of her son and explained that his inkling to do goodwill is something that she has always tried to instill in him.

This keeps hope alive.