For years, Ciara and Future have had at times a very messy, ugly, and public feud that followed their breakup.

While the open sniping and disrespectful statements from Future has calmed in recent years, the bickering and pettiness surrounding how they deal with their 4-year-old son, Future Jr., has taken its toll on her and she appears to have had enough.

READ MORE: Russell Wilson gets flak over Mother’s Day note to Ciara

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Ciara is requesting help from family court and is asking a judge to force Future into mediation, so they can hash out a travel schedule for their son.

Ciara’s legal team says that they attempted to straighten out a schedule without help from a judge. If a judge will not grant a mandatory mediation, she is requesting to settle the matter in a trial hearing.

READ MORE: Ciara’s tweet on women and marriage incurs the wrath of Black Twitter

Future allegedly has not been regularly keeping up with his visits with his son, missing scheduled visits, and frequently left the child with his mother or grandmother without spending time with him. Ciara currently lives in Seattle with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, while Future lives across the country in Atlanta, and she says that the constant cross-country travel has been taxing on her son.

The estranged pair have had a very tumultuous relationship throughout the years. The public sniping from Future got so bad that Ciara once filed a $15 million defamation suit against him. The former couple, who ended their engagement in 2014, have been also in and out of the courts regarding custody and child support.

The public acrimony seems to have died down but there is no word from Future on this new matter and whether this would potentially reignite the public beef between the two.

READ MORE: Judge issues orders of protection in Cardi B Queens Strip Club Fight Case