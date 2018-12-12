Saint West was the little king of his jungle party and celebrated his 3rd birthday with mom and pops Kanye and Kim Kardashian West.

—EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama makes a surprise visit to a group of lucky young men in the Motor City—

The Tarzan-themed party had all the bells and whistles of a tropical forest scene, PEOPLE reports. Kim posted pics of the elaborate birthday bash on her Instagram, posing up with soon to be one-year-old daughter Chicago, 5-year-old North and of course daddy Kanye who was smiling ear-to-ear beside his brood.

“Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party 🍃,” Kardashian West wrote alongside the photos.

“So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house,” the KKW Beauty mogul said showing off all the jungle floral.

View this post on Instagram Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party 🍃 space: nowrap;”>A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 11, 2018 at 10:19am PST

Saint’s birthday was actually Dec. 5th. On that day, the reality star shared a sweet message to her only son and “favorite boy.”

“Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon. I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back,” she wrote.

Grandma Kris Jenner also took to social media to share a sweet message.

“Happy Birthday to our adorable Saint! You bring so much love and joy into our lives! You are such a special, yummy part of my heart! We all love you so much! #HappyBirthdaySaint” she wrote.

We guess Kim and Kanye didn’t get the memo that Tarzan has a history of promoting the racist demonization of Africa, but we’re sure followers won’t point that out.

—Oprah Winfrey praises Toni Morrison at Manhattan dinner gala—

However, Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko weren’t so lucky and caught a world of heat for having a Cowboys and Indians themed party for their son Kenzo last month.

Critics called it a “disgusting” assault against Native Americans heritage.

Social media users let them have it saying that indigenous people have always taken offense to cowboys and Indians parties.

“Disgusting. This is equivalent to having a kkk and black slaves party. #interminorityappropriation,” wrote @smitmk01.

Others urged the Harts to look at the party celebration from different lenses, comparing it to blackface and insensitive for using native culture as costumes.