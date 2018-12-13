Hip-hop producer Benzino is facing felony drug charges following his arrest in January 2017 that resulted in felony possession changes of 22 grams of THC oil gummies, felony possession of 6 ecstasy pills and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

According to TMZ, Police found the drugs while executing a search warrant at his Atlanta apartment, according to legal documents obtained by the celebrity gossip site. The former Love & Hip Hop star, whose real name is Raymond Scott, was reportedly arrested and later released on $12,000 bail.

Zino appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta between 2012 and 2014 and went on to air out his dirty laundry on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with ex-fiancée Althea Heart. They share a three-year-old son.

He previously suggested that men gain a better understanding of what it means to be faithful and respect women with wisdom and maturity, and agreed with advice often given to women that they should date older males.

“I never understood it before but I’m 51 and I’m at a great place in my life that I’m able to see why being with multiple women isn’t fulfilling. You would think it would be but it’s not. So yeah, I can understand why it may be good for a woman to be with a man that is in a better place in his life,” he said.

He also insisted that he’s still hopeful that he’ll find the right woman to love and grow old with… that’s if he can avoid a lengthy prison stint.

“I believe it’s because I kinda wear my emotions on my sleeve that people know that about me,” he explained in a 2017 interview, “but I still believe in love and I would hope that’s what everyone wants to find.”

Meanwhile, Benzino’s legal team learned this week that his felony drug case could be headed to trial as soon as Jan. 2019… if he doesn’t take a plea deal.

If convicted, he reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison.

