It was the slap heard around the world that landed Michael Jordan in the headlines—and not because someone was slap boxing while standing in line for some Air Jordan’s.

The NBA legend and owner of the Charlotte Hornets said he’s got nothing but love for his player Malik Monk after a video of Jordan hauling off and slapping Monk in the back of his head went viral, Associated Press reports.

“It was like a big brother and little brother tap. No negative intent. Only love,” Jordan told the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Jordan slapped Monk for running on the basketball court with 0.3 seconds left in the game against the Detroit Pistons. Tthe refs penalized the team for having too many players on the court. That also resulted in the refs issuing the Piston a a technical foul shot but thankfully the Hornets still won 108-107.

#Hornets owner Michael Jordan wasn’t too happy with Malik Monk after he ran onto the court before the game was over and got called for a technical 😭😂@WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/575UlSeZNz — Zach Aldridge (@wzaldridge) December 13, 2018



Monk agreed that the tap was endearing.

“Big, big, big brother,” Monk said with a laugh Thursday. “But it was nothing. He was just playing.”

But as anyone can see, Monk’s early celebration nearly cost the Hornets the game.

Jordan, who famously secured six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, clearly doesn’t have time for Monk’s foolish moves.

Jordan was upset but the two ended the game happy since they won.