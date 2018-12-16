Cardi B experienced a pivotal moment in her career on Saturday night when she became the first woman to headline Rolling Loud Festival, but that’s not what the Internet was buzzing about Sunday morning.

Yooo craziest shit happened at Rolling Loud. Offset interrupted Cardi B’s HEADLINING performance, in order to publicly ask her to take him back. She was not HAVING IT. pic.twitter.com/xmOpgs3Vqz — Romario Bautista (@coquihanii) December 16, 2018

The 26-year-old’s estranged husband Offset crashed Cardi’s set to ask for her forgiveness following cheating rumors. The Migos rapper’s grand gesture included flower arrangements that read “Take Me Back Cardi.” However, Cardi was not impressed. Following a heated exchange with the lights dimmed, Offset exited and the flower arraignments were wheeled off stage.

Folks immediately took to social media to criticize Offset for attempting to steal Cardi’s moment and explained why his actions were problematic.

On Twitter, journalist Naima Cochrane wrote, “Tonight should have been about Cardi *headlining* the Rolling Loud festival. Instead it’s all about what this dude did & how she reacted. No convos about her performance. In fact, it’s stealing thunder even from other performers tonight. That’s selfish AF. That’s manipulation.”

Tonight should have been about Cardi *headlining* the Rolling Loud festival.

Instead it’s all about what this dude did & how she reacted. No convos about her performance. In fact, it’s stealing thunder even from other performers tonight.

That’s selfish AF. That’s manipulation. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) December 16, 2018

Journalist and activist George M. Johnson tweeted, “No man should be able to show up to a woman’s job and do what Offset did. “Women die every day from men who can’t accept a woman has moved on. Celebrity or not, the toxic masculinity we are seeing is dangerous for Cardi.”

I’m really tired of everyone skipping to the forgiveness part of Lemonade Everyone shouldn’t have to go through cheating for a man to get his shit together. Offset is manipulating this situation and it’s toxic as hell. Every man supporting it is toxic too — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) December 16, 2018

Following her performance, Cardi took to Instagram to address the fiasco, as well as the non-stop backlash that’s been aimed toward Offset in the past couple weeks.

“Guys, I just want to say thank you so much for everybody that’ been supporting me, that been loving me,” she said. “And that feel like they need to defend me … Violating my baby father isn’t going to make me feel any better, because at the end of the day, that’s still family.”

In a separate Instagram video, she stated: “I’m not saying I’m going to get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing.”

Earlier this month, Cardi announced her split from Offset via Instagram. The two tied the knot last year and welcome their first daughter named Kulture back in July.

Cardi’s history-making performance at Rolling Loud Festival comes just days after the Grammy Awards nominations were officially announced. The “Be Careful” rapper scored a total of five nominations, including Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy and Record of the Year for “I Like It.”