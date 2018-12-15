So, if you’re keeping score, it appears that Drake’s baby mama has jumped into his beef with Kanye West.

Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s son Adonis, apparently dipped into The Shade Room‘s Instagram comments section after the site posted a screenshot Thursday of Ariana Grande’s tweet about the the two rappers feud.

The pint-size pop star tweeted, “guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

In response, Brussaux commented, “I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself ‘grown men,’” apparently sticking up for the “Champagne Papi” in his war of words against “Yeezy.”

Keep in mind, part of the Drizzy and Ye beef stems from allegations that Kanye told fellow rapper Pusha T about Drake’s then-secret son, which lead to Pusha to coming hard at Drake in the track, “The Story of Adidon.”

Drake responded by confirming he had a son on the track, “March 14.” Here are those lyrics:

“Yesterday morning was crazy; I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe; That s*** is in stone, sealed and signed; She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

Kanye has since denied his involvement, tweeting earlier this week, “I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son.”

But wait, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, even chimed in via Twitter warning Drake to know his role:

“@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” Kim K. tweeted.

Oh, okay then.

Go to Twitter to enjoy the hilarious responses in the comment sections under all of these bold statements as well as keep up with Kanye as he continues to manically tweet about everything and nothing… including making up with his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott.