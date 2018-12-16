Maroon 5 is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 3, 2019, but the Grammy-winning band is having a difficult time finding guests to perform, according to US Weekly.

Why? Well, a source told the outlet that “no one wants to associate themselves with the NFL” due to the league’s handling of Colin Kaepernick’s protests against police brutality against people of color across the U.S.

In 2016, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback sparked a movement by taking a knee during the national anthem.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick explained to NFL Media. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Following Maroon 5’s No. 1 hit collaboration with Cardi B on “Girls Like You,” rumors swirled that the rapper might join the band on stage, but a source insists that isn’t happening. “She’s been going back and forth, but it’s a no right now,” says the source.

As reported by TheGrio.com in October, Barbados superstar Rihanna reportedly declined an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Kaepernick. JAY-Z also turned down an offer to perform last year.

Variety first reported Maroon 5 would be the headlining act, but the NFL hasn’t officially made an announcement, according to the Bleacher Report.

In September, Nike launched a powerful campaign with Colin Kaepernick. The message was loud and clear: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything #JustDoIt.”

The ad marked the 30th anniversary of Nike’s Just Do It campaign.