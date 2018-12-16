Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, the GOAT LeBron James praised teammate Lonzo Ball. The 21-year-old became the “youngest player in league history to record a triple-double, breaking James’ record,” reports ESPN.

“We are always looking for our teammates, and that’s the greatest satisfaction we can have when we see our teammates score the ball,” James told ESPN. “Always been pretty good rebounders for our positions. Him at the guard spot and me at the 4. We just try to be aggressive, attack the rim, make shots. We showed all that tonight.”

Point guard Rajon Rondo’s broken hand injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Ball, as he had an opportunity to step up for the Lakers and show off his skills on the court.

“Ever since he got here, it’s been a dream come true for me,” said Ball. “I watched him my whole life—he was my idol growing up. Then we both get a triple-double in the same game. I don’t even know if I dreamed of that before. It was a good day today.”

According to Clutch Points, Saturday marked Ball’s first “triple-double of the season with 16 points (on 7-11 shooting), 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.” The outlet also called the game one of Ball’s “best performances of the season thus far.”

Meanwhile, James put up 24 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals … all in just 30 minutes.

Bouncing back from a 126-111 loss in Houston on Thursday, the Lakers are now 18-11, reports Clutch Points, which places the team in the fourth spot of the Western Conference.

The Lakers are scheduled to play the Washington Wizards on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.