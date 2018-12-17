New York City officials agreed to shell out $6 million into a trust to settle a case after a Staten Island boy vanished from a foster home after being denied an opportunity to remain with relatives, the NY Post reports.

City Administration for Children’s Services workers and foster-care agency St. Vincent’s Services were reportedly behind placing Patrick Alford, 7, and his sister in a foster home. The kids were taken from their aunt Blanca Toledo without a court order and were given to foster parents, the outlet reports.

According to court papers, the agency ignored Alford’s special needs which spiraled him into despair. They also argued that the process to remove the children was rushed and was the catalyst that contributed to Alford’s mental health issues.

Alford only spoke English, but was placed in Spanish speaking homes. He tried repeatedly to escape his foster family and reportedly had violent outbursts and suicidal thoughts, court papers said.

In Jan. 2010, while taking out the trash, Alford disappeared without a trace.

“We have no information that would dissuade us from searching for him,” said Jonathan Lerner, a lawyer appointed pro bono to represent Patrick’s legal interests.

The funds from the city can serve to help continue the process to locate Alford.

“Any information that comes to the trustee’s attention will be vetted by a professional. … There will be procedures to make sure any money spent will be spent wisely,” Lerner said.

The city said the settlement served “in the best interest of all the parties.”

Patrick Alford, who would be 15 years old now, is still missing.

