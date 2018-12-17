As the iconic To Kill a Mockingbird makes its transition from Pulitzer Prize-winning book to Academy Award-winning film to a Broadway hit at the Shubert Theater in Manhattan, the stars have been coming out in full force to see it.

To Kill A Mockingbird was written in 1960 and hit the silver screen two years later. It’s about the Finch family in rural Alabama in the summer of 1934. They are a white family that deals with the evils of racism.

According to Page Six, Producer Scott Rudin, like most Broadway plays, allows a “no late seating” policy. Which means you have to be on time when the show starts – as not to distract the actors and ruin the show for others. It makes no difference who you are.

—Family of Emantic Bradford Jr. outraged at Alabama AG’s takeover of mall shooting case—

Stars who were on time for opening night included: Iman, Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington, CBS’s Lesley Stahl, Hugh Jackman, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Magic Johnson and Adam Rippon.

However, one major name showed up noticeably late.

“Nine minutes past curtain,” the story says, “Oprah rushed to her seat.”

That’s right. Oprah Winfrey showed up almost 10 minutes late to the show. Her best friend, Gayle King, was by her side, and they were delayed by taking pictures on the red carpet.

—“Nothing to hide”: Idris Elba’s response to #MeToo question earns him praise on social media—

Generally speaking, most theatres and concert halls have some sort of No Late Seating policy. In some cases, if you’re late, you’ll be seated in a different section.

Some theaters will make people wait outside until intermission, while some will completely turn you away. Word to the wise, the theatre isn’t a movie, so show up on time.