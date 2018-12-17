Idris Elba may – or may not – be the next James Bond, but he has consistently been on the right side of the conversation when it comes to the #MeToo movement.

Recently, he did an interview in The Times where he was asked about how difficult it must be for men in Hollywood as the movement has snagged a number of high-profile men. He had a simple and direct response.

“It’s only difficult if you are a man with something to hide,” he said. With that one sentence, the man once known as Stringer Bell got tons of praise on social media as word of it spread.

Including Shonda Rhimes:

See? “Idris Elba On #MeToo Movement’s Impact In Hollywood: ‘It’s Only Difficult If You Are A Man With Something To Hide’ – Essence” https://t.co/gnHOoObKyy — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December 16, 2018

To Former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett:

Listen up, fellas, “It’s only difficult if you are a man with something to hide.” – ⁦@idriselba⁩ about #MeToo. https://t.co/gSPsDwprDy — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) December 17, 2018

This is not the first time that Elba has spoken up for Women in Hollywood and in terms of treatment of women in the industry. In 2016, he famously gave a speech to Parliament championing equality in Hollywood.

“What all this taught me, is too often people get locked inside boxes. And it’s not a great place to be,” Elba said during the speech. “Ask women, they’ll say the same thing.”

“British TV is awash with low-level sexism,” Elba added. “This means women on TV are 10 times more likely to be treated negatively than Black people on TV. That’s crazy, right? I’m not saying you expect Black people to be treated worse than women – although God help Black women.”

“But as Viola Davis said last year when she became the first-ever Black woman to win an Emmy for drama, ‘You can’t win an Emmy for a role that’s never been written.’ That’s why we need more imagination from our directors, our producers, our casting directors, our writers – especially our writers,” Elba concluded. “So I’m just saying we need to be more aware.”

Parliament😎THE most important speech I’ve ever made, no other time has made me realise the torch I hold. @Oona_King pic.twitter.com/JoIFrvAjDE — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 18, 2016



It’s clear he’s very aware and we can hope that there are more men who have nothing to be worried about.