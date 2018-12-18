Michelle Obama gave two groups of high school students a nice surprise – and almost a heart attack – when she showed up unannounced during their Becoming book discussion at the Winspear Opera House.

—Family calls for harsher charges for police officers caught on video body slamming middle school student—

On Monday afternoon, the first lady waltzed into a room after peeking out from behind a curtain and sent dozens of young ladies screaming and proclaiming ‘oh my God’ at the sight of out forever first lady.

“I was staring at her like, ‘Do you guys see her? Is it just me? Do you guys see her too?’” Ashawnti Black, an 18-year-old student at Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School said to the Dallas News.

These girls were discussing their favorite parts of the book when Michelle Obama peeked out from behind the curtain. There were tears and light screaming. pic.twitter.com/C9li3yDkyk — Dana Branham (@danabranham) December 17, 2018

“She came from South Side Chicago, and I come from Pleasant Grove,” Black said. “I can be whatever I want to be. I am going to change the world. I’m going to be a proud product of my environment.”

Students got a chance to hug Obama who congratulated students on their college acceptances and then chatted with the awestruck group of young ladies.

“So you guys didn’t know I was coming?” she said. “What have you guys been talking about?”

—Parents outraged after racist bully targets daughter at Christian school ‘He said he would sell me into slavery’—

The second half of the afternoon, there was a larger group of students Obama spoke to – about 150 students from nine North Texas high schools attending the inaugural Young Women’s Leadership Conference: Leadership Lessons Learned through the Arts at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

“I don’t know you personally, but I know who you are,” Obama said. “I know where you come from, I know your stories. You all are just like me!”

Sales of Michelle Obama’s memoir, published just four weeks ago, have now topped 3 million, according to Crown Publishing. Now the book is among the best-selling political memoirs of all time, and one of the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history.

And her book tour will continue in 2019. Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced that Obama will have 21 events next year, six of them in Europe.