Remy Ma gave birth to a baby girl on Dec. 14, the day after Papoose made the announcement on Twitter that their “Golden Child” was on the way.

I never been this happy in my life!!!!!!! Tomorrow is the big day! Tears of joy!!!!! Golden child eve!! 🙏🏾blessed @RealRemyMa let’s do it babe I love you!!!!!!! https://t.co/RSJC2OYqEX — Papoose (@Papooseonline) December 14, 2018

The couple had a tough journey to conceive and they had been public about their struggle to start a family. During season six of Love & Hip Hop, Remy shared with viewers that she’d had a miscarriage. Remy used the miscarriage to become an advocate for women experiencing fertility issues.

Papoose decided he had to celebrate his wife giving birth to their child with a gift of his own, or as he called it, a “push present.” Papoose got a little help from an unlikely source: Michael Strahan.

The former New York Giants defensive lineman turned Good Morning America host suggested that he buy Remy a $94,000 Cadillac Escalade. He suggested the gift after the couple appeared on GMA last month.

“I got that push present my brother,” Pap said on his Instagram. “Thanks for the great suggestion. The queen most definitely deserves it.”

Congrats to the happy couple and their bundle of joy.