The 8-year old boy from the Congo who underwent surgery in the United States to remove a massive tumor on his face thanks to the help of retired NBA star Dikembe Mutombo, went into cardiac arrest, TMZ reports.

The boy, known only as Matadi came to the U.S. to seek the help of specialists because of the tumor growing on the left side of his face. During surgery he suffered cardiac arrest during the surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

According to the report, however, Matadi is stable and recovering.

Mutombo’s charitable foundation sponsored Matadi’s trip to the United States and doctors from the Osborne Head and Neck Foundation performed the surgery for free, Los Angeles station KABC-TV reports.

“Very difficult as a father to see a child who is eight years old who is born like all of us but has not gotten opportunities,” Mutombo said.

“He is suffering from a life-threatening illness and we are here to help this little boy and Mr. Mutombo’s foundation save this little boy’s life,” said Dave Dell, of the Osborne Head and Neck Foundation.

Mutombo’s foundation operates a hospital in his home country, which has reportedly served more than half a million women and children.

“Right now, we want to improve the living condition of the people in Congo where the mortality rate is 45 for men and 47 for women,” the superstar athlete said.

Matadi’s community shunned him because of his deformities but Mutombo hopes this facial reconstruction will “change the life of this young man and go back to living a normal life,” he said.

The boy will stay for free with his father at the Ronald McDonald house while he recovers from the surgery.