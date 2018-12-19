Entertainment Weekly is giving movie fans their first-look at Will Smith as the genie in the upcoming Disney reboot of the classic Aladdin movie.

And, of course, the internet had questions.

—#BankingWhileBlack: Bank calls police on Black man trying to cash his own paycheck—

Smith has assumed the live-action role of the big, blue genie who’s always got jokes, opposite co-stars Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin.

For Smith, he knew there were big shoes to fill given that genie was voiced by late actor Robin Williams who truly embodied the role.

“I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different,” Smith told Entertainment Weekly. “Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith tells EW. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.”

As for Smith’s look in the highly anticipated movie, the internet has a few thoughts.

That looks like a shrunken head on his chin. — Selina Meyers 2020 (@WingersSo) December 19, 2018

What could Will Smith possibly have done to deserve this? Jada is gonna have to do a whole episode of “Read Table Talk” about this hair piece. pic.twitter.com/wMm5fysIg0 — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 19, 2018

Just saw Will Smith looking like he’s in a Sinbad biopic so I’m calling it a day. — Danez Smith (@Danez_Smif) December 19, 2018

Will Smith’s genie hair in the live-action #Aladdin is going to be a major source of anxiety for me in 2019. pic.twitter.com/FwG44LHiUj — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) December 19, 2018

—Bye, Felicia! Michelle Obama opens up about that awkward moment Melania Trump tried to hand her a gift—

And for those concerned that the genie wouldn’t be blue, Smith was at the ready to calm their fears.

Smith definitely believes he’ll leave his mark on the classic tale.

“I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world,” Smith says. “There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history.”

Aladdin will hit theaters May 24, 2019.