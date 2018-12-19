1 Serena by Serena Williams

The latest line from Serena Williams was launched in May and is full of “practical” offerings for women who don’t want to compromise on comfort and includes dresses, denim, blazers and athleisure ranging from $35-$250.

“It’s a practical woman; they don’t want to spend $3,000 on something, that just doesn’t make sense…Our prices are practical, our fabrics are practical, but [the customer] is also a smart woman, they’re a smart girl. These are high-end quality fabrics and high-end quality feels, and you don’t have to pay over price for it,” she said of the line that includes inspirational messages on some of the clothes. Added bonus? Several items are on super sale now. There’s still time to receive your order by Christmas if you order today at Serena.