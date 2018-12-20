Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Jay-Z make Forbes’ list of “America’s Wealthiest Celebrities”

Forbes has revealed its annual list of America’s Wealthiest Celebrities and a few of our faves are raking in some major dough. Oprah Winfrey secured the No.3 spot on the list with a net worth of $2.8 billion.

The first two spots were reserved for Star Wars creator, George Lucas ($5.4 billion) and Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion) and NBA legend, Michael Jordan nabbed No.4 with a new worth of $1.7 billion. Jordan moved a few spots up from last year’s list thanks to his 90% stake in the Charlotte Hornets (estimated to be worth $800 million.)

Kylie Jenner made the list for the first time this year (at No.5) with an estimated net worth of $900 million, largely earned from her super successful makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. She tied with Jay-Z for the fifth spot on the list, with the music mogul’s net worth being estimated at $900 million.

According to Forbes, Hov’s net worth skyrocketed by $90 million in 2018 because of his ties to some pricey alcohol including Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac, as well as his stakes in RocNation and TIDAL.

“That was the greatest trick in music that people ever pulled off, to convince artists that you can’t be an artist and make money,” he told Forbes in 2010. “When you’re in the studio, you’re an artist, you make music, and then after you finish, you market it to the world. I don’t think anything is wrong with that. In fact, I know there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs came in at No.8 on the list with an estimated net worth of $820 million. Tiger Wood is right behind him at No.9 with a net worth of $800 million.