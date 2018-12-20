Former Broward County elections supervisor, Dr. Brenda Snipes, wants a federal judge to reinstate her after she was removed from office by Gov. Rick Scott.

According to ABC affiliate Local 10 News, Monday, Snipes filed a lengthy federal lawsuit against Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano, claiming her due process rights were violated when she was ousted. She also maintains that the law allowing the governor to suspend elected officials is unconstitutional.

Snipes found herself in hot water and facing public scrutiny during the contentious recount that followed the November midterm elections. She originally planned to resign Jan. 4, but then rescinded her resignation after her suspension by Scott in November.

After her unceremonious dismissal, Scott appointed his former general counsel, Peter Antonacci to replace her. The governor then stated in an executive order that Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.

For his part, Galvano has said that the Florida Senate would not take any actions in blocking Snipes’ suspension because they don’t have enough time to investigate Scott’s claims.

Wasserman Schultz says there’s “no evidence of anything that has gone wrong” & “deadlines have been met” in #Broward. What planet is she living on? How did CNN not even push back? Brenda Snipes has repeatedly missed deadlines & a judge found her in violation of Florida law. pic.twitter.com/w1GVc2aRhu — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 14, 2018

“She has been publicly humiliated by being closed out of her job and further not being paid during the suspension,” the lawsuit claims. “At this point, Gov. Scott’s allegations have gone unchallenged as he sits high on a ‘throne’ utilizing state resources to continually humiliate Snipes. Due process clearly applies.”

“Brenda Snipes repeatedly destroyed the trust of her constituents and her incompetence raised serious doubts about her integrity,” Republican National Committee spokesman Joe Jackson said in a statement Tuesday.

“It is ridiculous she is suing to be reinstated for a position she had already resigned from. The people of Broward County deserve a clean slate and it is sad to see Snipes continue to defend the indefensible.”