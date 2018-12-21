Cardi B is on a roll and shared some big news about music history she just made. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is the first female music artist to have every song on an album be either certified platinum or gold. She achieved this feat with her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

While Nicki Minaj might want to call herself and her album Queen, Cardi seems to be the one reigning supreme.

Cardi took to social media to celebrate.

“BIG MOMMA BARDI !!! Im happy my album is amazing but I got sooo much pressure an anxiety cause I know I gotta kill with my second one,” she wrote on Instagram.

Here’s the rundown:

“Bodak Yellow,” is seven times certified platinum

“I Like It,” which features J Balvin and Bad Bunny five times platinum.

“Bartier Cardi,” which features Offset, is double platinum.

“Ring,” “I Do,” and “Drip” certified platinum.

“Bickenhead,” “Money Bag,” “Get Up 10,” “Best Life,” “She Bad,” and “Thru Your Phone” are certified gold.

Cardi B’s bid for world domination is still picking up steam, with no signs of stopping any time soon.

This past April, she released Invasion of Privacy which was a follow up to her two previously released mixtapes: 2016’s Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and 2017’s Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2.

Cardi B is officially having the greatest year ever.

Nominations are in for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, and the breakout star raked up noms in two rap categories.

The Bronx rapper’s history-making Billboard No. 1 hit “Bodak Yellow” is nominated for Best Rap performance and Best Rap song.

This is a major feat for the reality star turned rapper who rose to fame as a social media personality and cast member of Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

In February, Cardi signed a multi-million dollar recording contract with Atlantic Records. “Bodak Yellow,” her debut single, went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. She became the first female rapper to achieve this feat since Lauryn Hill—which was nearly 20 years ago.