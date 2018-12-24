Rapper Busta Rhymes took to social media to caution about a friend-turned-foe who he said is pretending to be his manager and pilfering money from people by booking gigs in his good name.

According to reports, Busta said that he is suing Rasheem “Bubba” Barker for taking thousands of dollars from promoters by acting as his manager and booking him for years, even though Barker doesn’t have the authority to do so.

Promoters, believing that they secured the rapper gave Barker thousands of dollars as a down payment. According to reports, Barker booked shows in 2016 and 2018 and put $60k in his personal bank account. However, Barker allegedly was banking the money for himself without Busta’s knowledge.

Also earlier this year, Busta reportedly was supposed to go to Toronto, but Barker stole $8,000 from him that was supposed to be used for travel expenses.

The legal woes got even more frosty for the rapper when a default judgment was issued against Busta for $22,478 for a show that he was a no-show for that Barker booked.

Busta is reportedly suing Barker and on Instagram he says himself that Barker stole between $300,000 and $400,000. TMZ, however said the MC is suing for $500,000, which conflicts with his own report. Another outlet says he is suing for upwards of $1.5m. But here it is from the horse’s mouth.

