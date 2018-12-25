A school nurse and an aide were attacked on Dec. 19 at an East Baltimore high school, weeks after cell phone video captured an assault on a cafeteria worker. The Baltimore Teachers Union issued a statement Wednesday addressing the second assault at National Academy Foundation.

“Under no circumstances should this student have been allowed to be readmitted to NAF after assaulting the cafeteria worker in November,” said Marietta English, President of the Teacher’s Union. “This is precisely the reason why the BTU formed the School Safety Task force so we could examine the Code of Conduct and strengthen the consequences that must be applied to students who assault school employees.”

—Lil Wayne calls Jay-Z ‘real friend’ and praises Swizz Beatz—

The health aide told WJZ that she suffered a mild concussion, bruising, bites, and ripped out after a ninth-grader attacked her for being denied a drink of water from her office.

Now, the Baltimore Teachers Union and Union representing school employees are speaking out after the assault. The student is allegedly the same one who attacked a cafeteria worker in November. That incident was over a carton of milk.

“Very upset about it,” said English. “Very upset that this has happened again in our schools. That’s why we formed our task force to try to figure out what other appropriate consequences for behavior like this.”

—Mother fatally shot at Birmingham Piggly Wiggly on Christmas Eve, suspect on the run—

President of the Administrative Union, Jimmy Gittings, explained that for legal reasons, the student in question has not been expelled from the school.

“It is appalling that this situation has occurred,” said Gittings. “It’s difficult to remove this student from the building simply because the student is on disability and according to COMAR law, you can’t remove a child on disability.”

Gittings has suggested that the violent student be transferred to another school.

As reported by CBS local news in Baltimore, school officials have not confirmed if the same student was involved in the cafeteria assault. They did reveal that the student responsible was taken into custody by school police and faces consequences in line with the districts’ code of conduct.