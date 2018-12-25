On the final stop of his “I Ain’t [expletive] Without You” tour in Chicago on Sunday night, Lil Wayne thanked a few rap legends who he credits for helping him get through the last couple of years, usatoday.com reports.

“There’s people like JAY-Z. He helped me out when I was really, really, really down. Really, really, really down. There’s people like Swizz Beatz who’s gonna send me every single beat he make and wants me to rap on every single one until I got my situation straight,” the rapper told the crowd. “Jay don’t want me to tell nobody. That man helped me with my taxes. He’s a real friend y’all.”

Weezy dropped his long-awaited studio album, “Tha Carter V,” in September after years of delays due to his legal drama with Birdman and his label, Cash Money Records.

—Mother fatally shot at Birmingham Piggly Wiggly on Christmas Eve, suspect on the run—

The rapper previously had a four-year-long feud with Jay-Z, but prior to that, rumors surfaced in 2008 that Wayne was talking with Jigga about moving from YMCMB to Roc-A-Fella.

The reason for the deal going south was never fully explained until an interview with Power 105, in which Hova shared the letter from Birdman to Roc-A-Fella that stopped the deal from going down.

—Lunsford Lane, a slave who bought his freedom is being honored with historical marker in North Carolina—

“The truth is, I had a relationship with Baby,” Jay said. “I felt it was only right to call him out of respect. So I was like, ‘Yo I was talking to Wayne.’ And then boom boom, after that we received a letter at our office for, I think it was, ‘Torturous interference.'”

But Jay wasn’t bitter about it.

“I would rather lose that situation and do the right thing than the opposite. I could have signed him and called [Birdman] after that, but I made the right choice.”