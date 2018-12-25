Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo was given a Kia for bagging the Most Improved Player Award last season. On Sunday, he gave the car to Julian Center employee and domestic abuse survivor Renita Hills.

“I’ve heard part of your story, and I think you’re an inspiration to so many people — and you’re a survivor,” Oladipo said in a taped message that was played during a break at the Pacers home game against the Washington Wizards at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, reports CNN.

“I love giving back to the community of Indianapolis. So, surprise! This car is actually for you.”

“In that moment, I thought I was going to melt into my shoes,” Hills told CNN affiliate WISH. “It was absolutely amazing Very humbling.”

—Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend shows off his ‘Onika’ neck tattoo—

Hills works as an advocate with the Julian Center, which aids victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Indiana. She was honored on the court during the game on Sunday. Oladipo appeared in a taped video message with the car and called Hills “an inspiration to so many people.” Boomer the Pacers mascot presented her with the keys.

One Twitter user wrote: “Aww @VicOladipo and @juliancenter ya’ll brought tears to my eyes. Congratulations Renita Hill and thank you for all your hard work helping your community and domestic survivors”.

—LeBron James apologizes for post quoting offensive lyrics ‘Jewish money’—

Others praised Oladipo for being a “great” and “classy” man for helping “our sisters”.

“I am not a pacer fan but I am now a huge fan of Victor Olidipo. We do not do enough for our sisters of domestic violence and this is a great example to us all. GR8 job Victor,” wrote user vcram_3.

In December 2015, Oladipo won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work with women and children. He previously gave $35,000 to a center that works with kids affected with hearing loss. He also donated a car and money to a single mother and her daughter to help them transition out of a women’s shelter in Orlando.