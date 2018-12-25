Over the weekend, Minaj, 36, posted a video of Kenneth Petty’s new tattoo: her first name, Onika, inked in big red letters on his neck, Page Six reported.

“Did ya tat hurt zaddy,” she captioned the video. “His first tat-frontin like it didn’t sting.”

Earlier this month, Minaj seemingly made her relationship with him official when she posted a photo on Instagram of them together during her birthday celebrations in Turks and Caicos.

“Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?… it’s no secret… that the both of us… are running out of time…♥️,” she captioned the pics.

Petty, 40 — a registered sex offender in New York — was convicted in 1995 for attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. The crime was allegedly committed in September 1994. He also served a seven-year prison sentence for a manslaughter charge and was released in 2013, reports TMZ.

While many Minaj fans have slammed the new relationship because of Petty’s background, the rapper has defended her beau on social media, as well as disabled comments on her Instagram. She also co-signed one fan who referenced his rape charge and noted that he and the victim were both minors in 1994.

“He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go [off] internet,” Minaj wrote. “Ya’ll can’t run my life. Ya’ll can’t even run ya’ll own life.”

During her birthday celebrations in the Turks and Caicos, she taunted her boyfriend’s critics by posting flirty photos and videos of them together.

“Oh they wanna talk?” she captioned two photos; one showing her getting cozy with Petty and another of her wearing nothing but bikini bottoms while on the edge of the bed with her man. “Let’s give’m [something] to talk about.”