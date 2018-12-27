August Alsina and his family lost one of his sisters to her battle with cancer on Christmas night. On Wednesday (Dec. 26), the singer took to his Instagram account to announce that his sister Chandra passed away.

The post included a tribute video dedicated to his late sister featuring his song, “Other Side.” The clip included a lengthy post about how the is “devastated” and “deeply shattered” over the passing of his “number one fan.”

“Chandra… @_chachacha My Sister, My friend, life giver to my nieces, my hair magician, my biggest supporter, my number one fan,” wrote the “Wait” performer. “We lost such a beautiful soul on Christmas Night To the battle with cancer. I am Utterly devastated & Deeply shattered! Not only for myself, but for my 3 little nieces, whom are now robbed of BOTH parents.

“First they killed Mel, Now Cancer has stolen you,” he continues. “What is life? Why is life? Why is THIS life? I’m calling on God for the answers. I don’t question God but THIS I’m not in agreement with. After Mel left I was always pushing you and hard on you about figuring out life’s direction & purpose for yourself..encouraging your entrepreneurship with mostly my fear speaking. Afraid & wanting my nieces to see an example of hustle, drive, determination and confidence through you so that they’d follow suit as young women.”

At the end of his post, Alsina explained how he has “trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone.”

“I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone, so it’ll be like we’re just going for a while without seeing each other Someday hopefully I’ll find you where you are, where Peace is. Please say hello to Melvin & hug him for me, & just ask God to cover the emotions of the girls and allow their hearts to be open, accepting and able to receive love…I’m a DAD now & I have 3 daughters, & i don’t know the slightest thing about it or where to start but unfortunately I/we know loss too well. Rest In Peace my dearest sweet sister..You made it out of this hell hole.”

Our condolences to the Alsina family.