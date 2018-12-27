Troubled Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson reportedly leaned on pal Dave Chappelle ahead of the holidays, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Pete spent a few days before Christmas hanging out with Dave Chappelle in Ohio,” the insider reveals. “They have been friends through the comedy world.”

The source adds: “Pete wanted to get away for a few days to feel better, so Dave invited him there. Dave has a house somewhere in the woods.”

Davidson has document his mental health issues online since his breakup with singer Ariana Grande back in October.

Friends, family and Grande herself were concerned about the 25-year-old after he expressed suicidal thoughts on Instagram on December 15.

“i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson posted. “i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.

When Grande attempted to visit her ex on the SNL set, a source told Us that he refused to see the “Thank U, Next” singer.

Davidson later praised Kanye West for calling out his ex-fiancée after she mocked the rapper’s feud with Drake.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” he wrote on Instagram. “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”



Prior to his chill session with Chappelle, Davidson was spotted at Machine Gun Kelly’s Cleveland concert on December 22.

He reportedly spent the Christmas holiday in New Jersey.