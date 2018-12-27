LeBron James strained his left groin during the second half of the Lakers’ win over Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. “I felt a pop” the said before departing to the visitors’ locker room, The Washington Post reported.

“I was dribbling down the court, and [Warriors forward] Draymond [Green] got his hand on the ball, and I went to get the loose ball and just overextended my groin, I guess,” James said. “I felt it coming down the court and actually overextended it again on defense. Just an unfortunate play.”

By early Wednesday morning, James shared with ESPN that “the good thing is the muscle is intact.” The network reported that the four-time NBA MVP was “in good spirits” and will be listed as day-to-day, pending the results of an MRI.

James never returned to the court after the injury and said he didn’t attempt to because he “didn’t feel like it would benefit me or my team.”

According to The Washington Post, an MRI exam showed that he strained his left groin and will likely endure uncomfortable soreness for several days. He won’t travel with the Lakers for their game Thursday in Sacramento.

“Dodged a bullet,” James tweeted.

The AP notes that the superstar baller is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season, his 16th in the NBA and first with the Lakers.

Meanwhile, following the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors, 127-101, at Oracle Arena on Tuesday, Golden State Coach Steve Kerr noted: “There’s a decent chance we could see the Lakers in the playoffs.”

He added: “I think they have gotten a lot better in this first third of the season, but they are making good strides . . . This loss obviously is a smack in the face, and we have to respond.”