Ex-Atlanta Falcons player Jamal Anderson, 46, was free on bond Monday after his arrest in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday for public drunkenness.

According to Channel 2 Action News, police said the arrest stemmed from a dispute over $50 after the former Pro Bowl and all-pro running back refused to pay a local limo driver for a ride.

When officers arrived, they discovered that Anderson without cash and reportedly intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with public drunkenness, a misdemeanor.

Anderson, best known for his “Dirty Bird” touchdown dance, played eight seasons with the Falcons and the 1998 team that made to to the Super Bowl. A knee injury ended his career in 2001.

Since his retirement, Anderson has had multiple alcohol-related run ins with law enforcement.

Two years ago, he was issued a warning for criminal trespass at a QuikTrip store in Suwanee, Georgia. The clerk told police that Anderson “exposed himself” in the store, while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He wasn’t arrested because the clerk did not want to prosecute, ajc.com reported.

The outlet previously noted that in March 2016, Anderson was given a 24-month sentence after pleading guilty to DUI and in a separate DUI case in Gwinnett County, he was sentenced to 12 months probation, ordered to surrender his driver’s license, complete 40 hours of community service and avoid alcohol.

In 2009, Anderson was arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession but the charges were later dropped. USA Today reports that in 2012, he pleaded guilty for reckless driving and was sentenced to a year of probation. In 2014, he was arrested for a DUI after motorists flagged down police to report a man was passed out behind the wheel of his car near the highway.

For this most recent arrest, Anderson was reportedly released at 12:57 p.m. ET Monday after posting a $213 bond, per county jail records.