Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, from her first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, has reportedly set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.

The Washington Post noted that the track was played 10.8 million times on Spotify on Christmas Eve. The song topped the record set by late rapper XXXTentacion, who logged 10.4 million streams with SAD! a day after his death in June.

Carey called the new milestone “such an amazing Christmas gift” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Rolling Stone reports that the record-breaking streams of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” didn’t earn the songstress or her record label a fortune, as 11 million streams at around $0.006 a stream translates to only $66,000.

Nearly a quarter century after its release, “All I Want for Christmas” Is You reached its highest peak this year — No. 6 — on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; it’s currently No. 7.

The Washington Post listed the current Hot 100 chart that features 20 holiday songs and their rank:

— No. 7, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

— No. 10, Andy Williams’ ”It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

— No. 11, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

— No. 12, Burl Ives’ ”A Holly Jolly Christmas”

— No. 13, Bobby Helms’ ”Jingle Bell Rock”

— No. 17, Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)”

— No. 27, Wham!’s “Last Christmas”

— No. 28, Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

— No. 32, Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow”

— No. 33, The Ronettes’ ”Sleigh Ride”

— No. 34, Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad”

— No. 35, Gene Autry’s “Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)”