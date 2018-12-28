TheGrio’s official travel correspondent, Fitz Henley, is on the road again and this time he’s headed straight for H-Town.

A burgeoning hub for Black art and culture, Houston, Texas also includes the Third Ward, one of the city’s most historic African American neighborhoods. Located a mile from downtown, the Third Ward is home to the University of Texas, Texas Southern University and none other than Queen B herself, Beyoncé.

Traveling isn’t always just about R&R. Fitz shows us how to make the most of your traveling experiences to Houston by checking out one organization that has become an engine for positivity and transformation in the community.

Project Row Houses is a Houston based community platform that invites Third Ward neighbors, artists, and small business owners to combine their ideas to create enriching opportunities and programs that will benefit those in need locally and beyond.

After fulfilling his soul, Fitz jumps in his Ford F-150 to nourish his body with two of Houston’s local favorites; The Breakfast Klub owned by Marcus Davis and the family-run Burns Original BBQ with brothers Steve and Gary Burns.

“Like the song says, ‘I put on for my city,'” said Davis.”We are a major metropolitan city that has a lot to offer especially in the food game.”

“If someone knocks on the door or comes to the window and says, ‘Mr. Burns I’m hungry and need something to eat,’ we’re going to reach out and fix them a sandwich,” said Gary Burns of their stake in the community.

What’s better than an afternoon of art, culture, community and food? Take the time to go beyond the tourist traps and make your visit to Houston truly memorable. Hit the highway with Ford and our #Journeyman as he continues to learn more about this amazing city.