Tupac Shakur’s erotic and sexy artwork went up for sale on Christmas Eve, TMZ reports.

If you’ve got bags you want to invest, get them together because the auction is still taking bids and sits at $5,500 so far.

Bidding for Makaveli’s sexually charged drawings that he made from jail is being handled by Steiner Auctions and features the musical legend’s rare hand-drawn love letter.

READ MORE: Black door-to-door salesman says cop aimed weapon at him before he could pitch his product

The sensual pieces were from Pac’s time serving at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, NY in 1995. He obviously had a thing for his then-girlfriend Desiree Smith and drew a stimulating illustration of the two engaged in some heavy lovemaking.

“To Desiree. I love you,” he writes. Followed up with, “Just a lil something to get you hot and make you reminisse! [sic]”

The auction description states:

“Addressed to his girl Desiree Smith the card features a hand-drawn picture of the two “GETTING IT ON!” Accompanied by the envelope and a handwritten note this is a must have item for any hip-hop fan.”

Last month, items owned by Tupac were donated to Temple University, including a bullet-dented golden medallion the rapper was wearing in 1994 when he was shot five times.

The rapper’s items will be on display at the school’s main campus at the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection. The collection consists of roughly 500,000 items detailing “the global black experience.”

READ MORE: Richard Overton, America’s oldest man and World War II veteran dies at 112

“For a hip-hop head, this is truly a dream come true,” said Aaron Smith, a professor of Africology and African American Studies who teaches a Shakur-focused class at Temple.

About a dozen items that belonged to Shakur were donated to the collection by Runnemede, N.J.-based Goldin Auctions. Among the pieces included are handwritten lyrics for famous tracks like “It Ain’t Easy” and “I Ain’t Mad At Cha,” as well as handwritten track listings for unreleased albums Shakur was working on before his death in September 1996 from a still-unsolved drive-by shooting.

Also included in the donation is the diamond earring Shakur wore while pictured on the cover of the album “All Eyez On Me.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.