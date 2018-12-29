After 10 years together and three years of marriage, Usher is calling it quits with estranged wife Grace Miguel, PEOPLE reports.

The singer filed for divorce in Atlanta Friday and the move follows several allegations and lawsuits claiming the “Let It Burn” crooner spread herpes to multiple alleged lovers. Back in March, Usher and Miguel announced it was over between them so this divorce filing is anything but surprising.

According to TMZ, the divorce docs list December 24, 2017 as the couple’s date of separation. It also states the two reached a confidential settlement agreement, so all they’re waiting on is a judge’s signature to finalize things.

In a joint statement, Usher and Miguel said, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

The statement concluded, “The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Miquel worked as Usher’s longtime manager before they began a romantic relationship. The duo tied the knot in 2015 and remained pretty private and low-key afterward… so much so that many fans had no clue he was married. In September of the same year, Usher was spotted wearing a gold wedding band in Havana, Cuba, sparking rumors that he was hitched. A rep later confirmed the news.

“They are extremely happy and the way it was done was very sweet and romantic,” a source told E! News at the time. “He can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.”

Miguel and the Grammy-winning artist had jetted off to Cuba for a secret wedding ceremony, which he also confirmed on The Ellen Show.

“You know what’s funny? We put this picture up and we were actually just in Cuba on a cultural exchange and people were like, ‘Hey, they got married,’” he told the Emmy-winning daytime talk show host.

“You know the ring is on the other finger, you guys,” he joked. “But, we had a great time. Wonderful woman, Grace Raymond.”

Usher was previously married to Tameka Foster. They divorced in 2009 and share two children, Naviyd Ely, 10, and Usher V, 11.

Usher and Miguel, who were together for almost seven years prior to their marriage. They do not have any children together.