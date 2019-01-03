As 2018 came to a close, plenty of people took to social media to do their own personal “Year in Review” stories, according to NBC News Chicago.

For Chance the Rapper, he decided to sneak in a minor detail in his Instagram story: On Easter Sunday, he apparently pulled a man from a burning car in Chicago, saving his life.

“Ay, so I never told this to the world,” he wrote on an Instagram story recapping his year. “I saved a person’s life by myself on Easter Sunday this year omw to church. NBS on everything.”

READ MORE: Lying South Carolina woman arrested for blaming Black man in fake Walmart parking lot attack

He apparently kept the heroic effort a secret the entire year. The story was accompanied by a photo of the badly burned car that he had apparently pulled the unnamed man from.

“Basically I was driving to church dolo, about to go south on Lakeshore and another car drives into the wall in front of me going like 90mph coming off the exit,” he wrote. “I was the only person out there when it first happened, and his car was on fire, so I had to break his window take off his seatbelt let his seat back and pull whole grown man out the car unconscious.”

Chance, real name Chancellor Bennett, said two older men also helped pull others from the vehicle once he opened the doors. Rumors of the act of heroism had been circling around the Windy City for months, and a photo appearing to show Chance at the scene began circulating on Twitter that appears to back up the story.

Chance also tweeted that he heard from the man’s nephew:

A kid DM’d me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!! https://t.co/fBkpwGQXIL — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 31, 2018

READ MORE: Neil deGrasse Tyson’s ‘StarTalk’ pulled amid sexual misconduct allegations

Last month, Chance said that he was going on a religious “sabbatical” to “learn the Word of God,” according to NBC News.

“I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical,” he said in an Instagram post on Dec. 7. “I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with.”