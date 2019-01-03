Neil deGrasse Tyson’s talk show StarTalk has been pulled off the air just three episodes into this season by the National Geographic Channel following more allegations of sexual misconduct against the noted astrophysicist.

“In order to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded we chose to hold new episodes of ‘Star Talk’ until it is complete,” a rep for Nat Geo told Variety. “We expect that to happen in the next few weeks at which time we’ll make a final decision.”

The show had returned for its fifth season in November and was three episodes into a 20-episode season when the new allegations emerged. On Nov. 28, Patheos reported that two more women had accused Tyson of inappropriate behavior.

Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, a professor at Bucknell University, claimed Tyson groped her at a 2009 event, while his former assistant, Ashley Watson, said Tyson made repeated inappropriate sexual advances toward her. Tyson had been previously accused of rape by musician Tchiya Amet.

She has claimed that Tyson raped her when they were both graduate students in the 1980s. Tyson has denied all claims and said that he was welcoming an investigation in a Facebook post.

“In any claim, evidence matters. Evidence always matters,” he said. “But what happens when it’s just one person’s word against another’s, and the stories don’t agree? That’s when people tend to pass judgment on who is more credible than whom.

“And that’s when an impartial investigation can best serve the truth – and would have my full cooperation to do so,” he added. StarTalk was scheduled to air original episodes through December.

Star Talk is not the only project in jeopardy. Tyson’s upcoming FOX series Cosmos: Possible Worlds is set to premiere on March 4 with 13-episodes. Tyson has also canceled several talks he had planned to give this month in Orlando, Jacksonville, and Boca Raton, Fla.

The “Star Talk” episodes that have already run featured guests including the late Anthony Bourdain and comedian Joe Rogan. The currently unaired episodes include former Vice President Al Gore and iconic news anchor Dan Rather.