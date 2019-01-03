New York city’s popular Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden, who also serves as Apple Music Beats 1 anchor, will be taking up residence in a new role as Apple Music’s global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B, Apple Insider reports.

On Wednesday Darden, who hosts “Ebro in the Morning” at the station, took over the position that was previously held by Carl Chery, Apple Music’s former head of artist curation who left to assume a role at Spotify in April.

Billboard reports that Ebro will be managing a team of editors and directing its editorial strategies, while also balancing his duties as a Hot 97 hip-host radio host. He will also continue to host his Beats 1 show.

“We’re excited that Ebro is joining us in a full-time capacity,” Apple Music’s global director of editorial, Rachel Newman, tells Billboard.

“Having dedicated his life and career to hip-hop, R&B and pop music, he has so much to offer. One of Ebro’s most defining characteristics is that he has great ears for where R&B and hip-hop are transcending and evolving to beyond even the borders of the U.S.”

Darden also has some goals in mind that he said he’d like to soon tackle.

He explains, “First things first is making sure that we’re firing on all cylinders in the best way possible, helping consumers find the music that they love and also helping artists connect with consumers in a real way…This is music made by people living real lives and artists speaking on behalf of those real lives.”

Darden has served as a host on Beats 1 since 2015 with Zane Lowe and Julie Adenuga. Darden is a respected host who has sat down with some of the music industry’s most notable figures like Meek Mill, Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, and Cardi B.