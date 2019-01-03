Leisa Bonique Johnson, affectionately known as Bunni, died in a tragic accident in front of her two small children as she tried to reach an emergency room in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Johnson was driving her SUV, with her five year old and three year old children in tow, on E. Pearl Street around 1 am on New Year’s Eve when she ran out of gas. She was attempting to get to the local hospital’s emergency room. According to her family, she had high blood pressure and blood sugar problems.

When Johnson ran out of gas, she attempted to push the vehicle off the road and away from traffic, but the SUV rolled and pinned her underneath it.

Her two children were physically unharmed, but witnessed the accident from inside the car. The children managed to get out of the SUV, retrieve their mother’s cellphone, and call a relative. That relative called 911.

Johnson’s aunt Sheila Rookard reflected on how the family is dealing with the 29 year old’s sudden death. “It’s going to be a struggle, you know, from the beginning, especially with them kids seeing that with (their) mom and stuff. “Y’all just pray for us,” she said in an interview with CBS17.

“Bunni had a sweet heart,” Rookard said. “I mean she would help anybody. Even if she didn’t have that much herself, she would help you.”

Johnson’s uncle Brian Johnson echoed the aunt’s sentiment. “”It’s just one of those things…an accident. I hate it,” he said.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the incident is being treated as an accident while investigators piece together more information.

At this point, we do not have information other than this is a tragic accident… Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief,” said Clevenger.