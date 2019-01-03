On Wednesday President Donald Trump started the new year boasting about his newfound friend Kanye West, calling him a “smart, good guy” during his first cabinet meeting of the year, VIBE reports.

As if he doesn’t have bigger things to discuss like getting the government fully up and running again, Trump reportedly took time out to praise West who has been spending his first few days of the new year on social media solidifying his support for Trump.

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” he wrote, following up with the tweet, “Trump all day.”

In case you missed it, Kanye is cancelled.



One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

READ MORE: Kanye claims he’s ‘drug free’ and ‘my spirit is connected’

ABC News reports now more than a week into the shutdown, Trump has vowed to keep the momentum going with the shutdown saying:

“Could be a long time, could end quickly. It’s too important a subject to walk away from,” the president said, asserting that the people of the country support him.

“I think the people of this country think I’m right,” Trump said.

Trump has once again taken to social media to blame Democrats.

“The Shutdown is only because of the 2020 Presidential Election. The Democrats know they can’t win based on all of the achievements of “Trump,” so they are going all out on the desperately needed Wall and Border Security – and Presidential Harassment. For them, strictly politics!”

The Shutdown is only because of the 2020 Presidential Election. The Democrats know they can’t win based on all of the achievements of “Trump,” so they are going all out on the desperately needed Wall and Border Security – and Presidential Harassment. For them, strictly politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2019

Trump absurdly tried to justify building his border wall by using the Obamas as an example, saying that a “10-foot wall” around their D.C. home proves that the US needs one too, but bigger. And of course, there is no “wall” around the Obamas’ DC residence.

Last Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to rant and continue pushing back at the Democrats who has rejected his $5 billion proposal for funding the wall as the government shutdown continues with no end in sight, NBC News reported.

READ MORE: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are expecting baby #4

Meanwhile, West claimed to be “drug free” and said “my spirit is connected” in a New Year’s Even Twitter rant.

“No weapon formed against us shall prosper,” West added.

The Chicago native has been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis and tweeted that he feels “stronger than ever,” and in a post presumably about his wife and kids, he also noted that “We are stronger than ever.”

It’s clear that West and Trump belong together. We wish them the best.