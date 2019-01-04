John Legend did not hold back last night on Twitter when he explained his decision to participate in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docu-series that debuted Thursday night.

“R. Kelly has brought so much pain to so many people,” the musician said in the portion of his interview for the docu-series that is set to air this Saturday. “#TimesUp for R. Kelly.”

Legend, who appeared briefly in the premiere episodes of the project that aired on Thursday, was praised for being “courageous” enough to participant in the series. He was the only well-known music artist willing to have a seat at the table and appear in the series to serve up his truth about the accused sexual abuser.

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f*ck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision,” Legend tweeted.

Kelly has been accused of having multiple relationships with underaged girls in the ’90s, including late songstress Aaliyah. Kelly has also been accused of running a sex cult.

Legend applauded his friend, series producer dream hampton for tackling the difficult and controversial content, especially since a number of celebs refused to speak on camera about the alleged sexual predator.

“We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create #SurvivingRKelly,” he tweeted. “These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice.”

However, last night Twitter was ablaze with celebrities live tweeting reactions to the chilling testimonies of the women who accused Kelly of wrongdoing and shocking interviews with some of the singer’s own family members.

If you look back at the reporting during the R Kelly-Aaliyah marriage, it was a massive failure. Zero understanding of sexual abuse. Nobody treated this seriously. It was a collective shrug #SurvivingRKelly — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 4, 2019

True story: I interviewed Aaliyah in 1995, as an intern for the Detroit Free Press. I asked her if she was married to R Kelly, and she denied it. What I didn’t ask her is if she had ever been married to him. Even when she answered, I didn’t believe her. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 4, 2019

bro, this Aaliyah segment is really fucking tough to watch… FUCK man.

so many people failed her.

my heart is breaking all over again…. — Bryan-Michael Cox (@bryanmichaelcox) January 4, 2019

When you ask “How has R Kelly been able to survive and thrive all this time?” it’s because people in our own community make excuses for him and prop him up. His art is about abusing young girls, made while abusing young girls, so he can make money to abuse more young girls. https://t.co/C0En3SS1Fl — April (@ReignOfApril) January 4, 2019

Hampton even chimed in about what viewers can expect in the upcoming segments

Episodes 3 & 4 are about his trial and the systemic ways the criminal (in)justice system fails and re-traumatizes victims. Episodes 5 & 6 are about rightnow and are to me, the most important. #SurvivingRKelly — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 4, 2019

Surviving R. Kelly continues Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.