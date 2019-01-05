Following news that Toni Braxton and hip-hop icon Birdman decided to call off their engagement, The Blast reports that the singer has been hit with a tax lien from the IRS for nearly half a million.

According to court records, the first lien was filed on December 4 and states that Braxton owes a total of $340,252.99 in back taxes for 2017. Days later the State of California Franchise Tax Board hit her with a tax lien for $116,154.64… bringing her total to $456,407.63.

Both the IRS and the State of California filed tax liens against Braxton last year, claiming she owed $780,808.29 in back taxes, the report states.

Braxton previously filed for bankruptcy twice in the past. In 2012 she told ABC News that she squandered much of her money on “girly things” like Faberge eggs, per Daily Mail.

“I love dishes and house things, so I kind of lost it a little bit on the houseware,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, the Braxton Family Values star seemed to confirm news of her shocking breakup with Birdman when she deleted all pictures of her ex from her Instagram account. The rapper also posted “It’s over…” to his Instagram on Tuesday.

Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, later deleted his post. Braxton, meanwhile, captioned a photo of herself stunning in a red dress: “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

Fans also noticed that they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

It was less than a year ago when Birdman said Braxton was his ride or die. “T, that’s my girl, my friend, my family,” the rapper said. “That’s my love, my soldier, my life… She’s my life. I love her to death.”