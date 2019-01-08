Jemele Hill launching ‘Unbothered’ podcast on Spotify

Jemele Hill just announced plans to launch her own podcast on Spotify and we can’t wait!

The journalist and former host of ESPN’s Sportscenter will debut her Unbothered podcast in March and will serve up two, 60-75 minute episodes a week. Hill is expected to have co-hosts and welcome special guests each week to explore news on sports, culture, music, politics, and more.

“Spotify and I are very like-minded,” Hill said in a statement. “We both believe in being bold and authentic. I am thrilled to get the opportunity to stretch myself in a much different way, with a support system that I believe will bring out the best in me. I look forward to sharing my perspective and experience with Spotify’s many listeners across the world.”

Jemele Hill has a unique take on all things pop culture and we can’t wait to see who she has lined up to discuss what’s going in the world.

“Jemele is an important voice in sports, race, culture and politics, and their intersection in media,” said Spotify Studios head Courtney Holt. “She will bring her unique point of view to our platform with Unbothered, which is sure to be a favorite of listeners with diverse interests and viewpoints.”

Aside from her upcoming podcast, Hill has lots of other things to celebrate this year. She was recently engaged to her boyfriend Ian Wallace. She shared the good news on social media over the holidays.

On bended knee, Hill’s boyfriend Ian Wallace popped the question. She wrote:

“I’ve called this my year of transition. I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed,” she wrote.

Hill is currently a staff writer for The Atlantic and can be heardas the voice behind LeBron James’ Showtime documentary, Shut Up and Dribble.