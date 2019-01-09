Thousands of children (including the 276 girls who sparked the international #BringBackOurGirls campaign) have been abducted by Boko Haram, a jihadist militant organization in northeastern Nigeria since 2013. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode stated on Twitter yesterday that until the governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima confesses his role in the abduction of the Chibok girls to his fellow Nigerians, “his tears will flow,” according to The Vanguard.

Governor Kashim Shettima, almost broke down in tears when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 7, in Abuja with a delegation from Borno over the insurgency from the terrorist group in the northeast, according to The Vanguard.

Shettima recalled that before 2015, Boko Haram had almost completely overrun the State by occupying many local government areas due to the state government not receiving the necessary support and aid from the then federal government.

The President Buhari said that his administration’s has worked with tireless determination to build up their military so that they would be equipped to overcome the revolt in the northeast.

He also told the delegation that the safety and security of civilians would continue to be in the fore-front of his administration’s strategy to restore peace and stability in the region.

For years now, Boko Haram has been in a fight to establish a strict Islamic state in northeast Nigeria, and because of this the organization has claimed at least 20,000 lives and displaced more than two million people.

Unfortunately, as part of the fight, repeated attacks have been made against children in schools, particularly those with a secular curriculum. In 2014, 276 girls were taken from their secondary school, Government Girls Secondary School in the town of Chibok in 2014.

According to The Telegraph, in February 2018 the Boko Haram drove unopposed into the northeastern town of Dapchi– kidnapping more than 1000 schoolgirls.

Most of the girls have since been returned from the Dapchi kidnapping, but the abduction reignited painful memories of the Chibok kidnapping in 2014 since more than 100 are still missing.

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Boko Haram and who is allegedly responsible using girls as suicide bombers, has stated in videos that the girls have converted to Islam and have been “married off”.