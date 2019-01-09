Many airports are dealing with massive lines across the country, and it’s not because they’re busy. It’s because of Donald Trump… well not exactly.

According to the Business Insider, the shutdown, which began Saturday, December 22, affected the pay checks of many TSA employees, causing them to call-out of work. If fact, larger airports like Dallas/Fort Worth in Texas has seen their call-out rate increase as much as 300 percent over the last month.

A representative for the TSA workers union says they aren’t calling out intentionally. Staffers just can’t afford to get to work. Many of the TSA employees live paycheck to paycheck.

The American Federation of Government Employees released a statement yesterday saying:

“Every day I’m getting calls from my members about their extreme financial hardships and need for a paycheck,” said Hydrick Thomas, the organization’s TSA Council president. “Some of them have already quit and many are considering quitting the federal workforce because of this shutdown. The loss of officers, while we’re already shorthanded, will create a massive security risk for American travelers since we don’t have enough trainees in the pipeline or the ability to process new hires.”

According to the Huffington Post, AFGE launched a lawsuit last week against the federal government due to the government forcing federal employees to show up to work uncompensated. The AFG called the demands “inhumane.”

“It is completely unacceptable that the women and men who risk their lives safeguarding our airports are still required to report for work without knowing when they’ll be paid again,” AFGE National President J. David Cox Sr. said.

The government shutdown, which is entering into week three, comes on the heels of Congress not agreeing to pass a spending bill which would include Trump’s $5 billion demand for border wall funding.

Democrats are not letting up and there are no signs of them doing so anytime soon.

The TSA stated they are “closely monitoring the situation” and that “security effectiveness will not be compromised.”