U.S Representative, Ayanna Pressley, blasted president Donald Trump in her first speech on the house floor stating:

“I rise today in opposition to the occupant of the White House. Mr.Trump, you took an oath— just as I did five days ago—to protect and defend the constitution and the American people. Sir, you dishonored that oath.”

She also spoke with pride quoting Maya Angelou, “Today I rise as one and I stand as thousands.”

Pressley is the first Black woman elected to represent Massachusetts in the U.S. House of Representative, beating Mike Capuano — a 10-year incumbent.

Pressley was the first Black woman elected to Boston’ss city council and she knows the true struggles of the people. Her father was incarcerated. She survived sexual assault, and she’s fought to help increase wages in her city. She is is a Democrat who once worked directly for senator, Ted Kennedy. Now, she’s in Washington gearing up for a fight and even though this speech got her reprimanded, there’s no doubt Ayanna Pressley is unbothered and unapologetic.